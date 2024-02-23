Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) Shares Acquired by Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lifted its holdings in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ – Free Report) by 278.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,921 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,149 shares during the quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Domino’s Pizza were worth $1,106,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DPZ. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 6.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 4,869 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,982,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 15.3% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 6,303 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,565,000 after acquiring an additional 838 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 2.3% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 15,131 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $6,034,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC raised its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 35.3% during the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 17,279 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $7,033,000 after acquiring an additional 4,505 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 1,387.6% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,800 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $733,000 after acquiring an additional 1,679 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.27% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on DPZ shares. Gordon Haskett upgraded Domino’s Pizza from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $467.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Stephens increased their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $365.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $455.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Barclays increased their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $340.00 to $346.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $435.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $418.00.

Domino’s Pizza Stock Up 1.7 %

DPZ stock opened at $428.01 on Friday. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a twelve month low of $285.84 and a twelve month high of $439.16. The company has a market cap of $14.93 billion, a PE ratio of 29.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.84. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $417.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $390.87.

About Domino’s Pizza

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. It offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

