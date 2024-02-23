Dominic E. Macklon Sells 23,372 Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Stock

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Free Report) EVP Dominic E. Macklon sold 23,372 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.17, for a total value of $2,621,637.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

ConocoPhillips Stock Down 0.6 %

COP opened at $112.22 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $112.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $116.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.43. ConocoPhillips has a one year low of $91.53 and a one year high of $127.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $132.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.24.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The energy producer reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.32. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 22.08% and a net margin of 18.71%. The firm had revenue of $15.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.71 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post 9.07 EPS for the current year.

ConocoPhillips Increases Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ConocoPhillips

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.78%. This is a positive change from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.61%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COP. West Tower Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. West Branch Capital LLC raised its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 87.8% during the 4th quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 231 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Sachetta LLC acquired a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, RVW Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.36% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on COP. Susquehanna lowered their price target on ConocoPhillips from $152.00 to $133.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Scotiabank raised their price target on ConocoPhillips from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Johnson Rice lowered ConocoPhillips from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on ConocoPhillips from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on ConocoPhillips from $140.00 to $137.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $134.61.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

