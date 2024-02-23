Docebo (NASDAQ:DCBO) Reaches New 1-Year High at $54.00

Docebo Inc. (NASDAQ:DCBO – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $54.00 and last traded at $51.52, with a volume of 101798 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $45.88.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on Docebo from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. National Bankshares lifted their price target on Docebo from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Docebo from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. TD Securities lifted their target price on Docebo from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Docebo in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Docebo has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.60.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 2.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of 1,338.83 and a beta of 1.59. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $46.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.73.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Docebo by 60.0% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Docebo by 30.3% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Docebo in the third quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Docebo by 53.5% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Docebo during the first quarter worth $128,000. 45.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Docebo Inc operates as a learning management software company that provides artificial intelligence (AI)-powered learning platform in North America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific region. It offers Learning Management System (LMS) to train internal and external workforces, partners, and customers. The company's cloud platform consists of a learning suite, which includes Docebo Learn LMS, a cloud-based learning platform that allows learning administrators to deliver personalized learning; Docebo Shape, an AI-based learning content creation tool, which enables learning administrators to turn internal and external resources into engaging, multilingual, and microlearning content to share across the business; and Docebo Content that provides off-the-shelf learning content by partnering content specialist.

