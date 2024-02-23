Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSEARCA:SOXS)

Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:SOXS – Get Free Report) was the target of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Stock traders bought 84,494 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 144% compared to the typical daily volume of 34,692 call options.

Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares Stock Performance

Shares of SOXS stock opened at $3.96 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.58. Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares has a fifty-two week low of $3.90 and a fifty-two week high of $23.98.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SOXS. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Bellecapital International Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Bank of Nova Scotia purchased a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares during the fourth quarter worth approximately $81,000. PayPay Securities Corp raised its stake in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares by 111.1% during the fourth quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 18,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 9,833 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares during the fourth quarter worth approximately $116,000.

Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares Company Profile

Direxion Daily Semiconductor Bear 3x shares seek daily investment results of 300% of the inverse (or opposite) of the price performance of the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (Semiconductor Index). The Semiconductor Index measures the performance of the semiconductor subsector of the United States equity market.

