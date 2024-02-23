Dingdong (Cayman) (DDL) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Dingdong (Cayman) (NYSE:DDL – Get Free Report) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.01 per share for the quarter.

Dingdong (Cayman) Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of DDL stock opened at $1.12 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $264.79 million, a PE ratio of -37.36 and a beta of 0.13. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.77. Dingdong has a twelve month low of $1.07 and a twelve month high of $4.91.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DDL. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in Dingdong (Cayman) during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in shares of Dingdong (Cayman) in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Dingdong (Cayman) in the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in Dingdong (Cayman) in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in Dingdong (Cayman) in the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000. 24.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dingdong (Cayman) Company Profile

Dingdong (Cayman) Limited operates an e-commerce company in China. The company offers fresh groceries, including vegetables, meat and eggs, fruits, and seafood; prepared food, and other food products, such as dairy and bakery products, snacks, oil, seasonings, and beverages. It also operates as a self-operated online retail business primarily through Dingdong Fresh app.

