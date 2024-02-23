Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) PT Raised to $140.00

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR – Free Report) had its price target raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $125.00 to $140.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on DLR. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a report on Friday, December 1st. They issued a reduce rating and a $112.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $136.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Digital Realty Trust currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $135.53.

Digital Realty Trust Stock Up 2.1 %

Digital Realty Trust Announces Dividend

Digital Realty Trust stock opened at $138.37 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $41.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Digital Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $86.33 and a twelve month high of $149.07. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $138.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $130.96.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $1.22 per share. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. Digital Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 164.31%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Digital Realty Trust

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Operose Advisors LLC bought a new position in Digital Realty Trust during the third quarter worth $27,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 156.1% in the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 274 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 28,900.0% in the fourth quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 290 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the period. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA grew its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 528.6% in the fourth quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 220 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Finally, Bfsg LLC acquired a new stake in Digital Realty Trust in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors own 99.71% of the company’s stock.

Digital Realty Trust Company Profile

Digital Realty brings companies and data together by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation, and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITAL, the company's global data center platform, provides customers with a secure data "meeting place" and a proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture (PDx) solution methodology for powering innovation and efficiently managing Data Gravity challenges.

