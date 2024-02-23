DIAGNOS Inc. (CVE:ADK) Insider Tristram Coffin Sells 800,000 Shares

DIAGNOS Inc. (CVE:ADK – Get Free Report) insider Tristram Coffin sold 800,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.30, for a total value of C$240,000.00.

DIAGNOS Stock Up 3.4 %

Shares of CVE ADK traded up C$0.01 on Friday, hitting C$0.30. The company had a trading volume of 6,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 86,171. DIAGNOS Inc. has a 12-month low of C$0.25 and a 12-month high of C$0.59. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$0.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 245.28. The firm has a market capitalization of C$22.29 million, a P/E ratio of -7.25 and a beta of -0.32.

DIAGNOS (CVE:ADK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 28th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of C($0.01). The company had revenue of C$0.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$0.10 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that DIAGNOS Inc. will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Echelon Wealth Partners upped their target price on DIAGNOS from C$1.00 to C$1.50 and gave the stock a “speculative buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th.

DIAGNOS Inc provides software-based services primarily in Canada, the United States, Colombia, Spain, Mexico, Saudi Arabia, and Costa Rica. The company offers healthcare services through Computer Assisted Retina Analysis, a web-based software tool that assists healthcare professionals for the detection of diabetic retinopathy; and allows eye care specialist to visualize both normal retinal landmarks and pathological changes.

