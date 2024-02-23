Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) Position Raised by Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC

Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Free Report) by 332.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 125,448 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 96,464 shares during the quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $5,984,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DVN. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Devon Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $364,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Devon Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $188,000. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in Devon Energy by 52.1% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 99,120 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $5,861,000 after acquiring an additional 33,936 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in Devon Energy by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 414,354 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $24,500,000 after acquiring an additional 34,870 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in Devon Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Devon Energy from $77.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Devon Energy from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Morgan Stanley upgraded Devon Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $48.00 to $52.00 in a report on Monday, December 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Devon Energy from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on Devon Energy from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $56.65.

Devon Energy Stock Performance

Shares of DVN traded down $0.78 on Friday, reaching $43.19. 573,738 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,997,102. The firm has a market cap of $27.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Devon Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $40.47 and a 12 month high of $57.13. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $43.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.19.

Devon Energy Company Profile

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Anadarko, Williston, Eagle Ford, and Powder River Basin. The company was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

