Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN) vs. BurgerFi International (NASDAQ:BFI) Head to Head Analysis

Denny's (NASDAQ:DENN) and BurgerFi International (NASDAQ:BFI) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends and profitability.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

84.5% of Denny’s shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 39.2% of BurgerFi International shares are held by institutional investors. 5.5% of Denny’s shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 21.8% of BurgerFi International shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Denny’s and BurgerFi International’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Denny’s $463.92 million 1.04 $19.94 million $0.35 26.06 BurgerFi International $178.72 million 0.10 -$103.43 million ($2.00) -0.33

Volatility and Risk

Denny’s has higher revenue and earnings than BurgerFi International. BurgerFi International is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Denny’s, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Denny’s has a beta of 1.99, indicating that its share price is 99% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BurgerFi International has a beta of 0.5, indicating that its share price is 50% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Denny’s and BurgerFi International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Denny’s 4.30% -80.05% 6.93% BurgerFi International -26.61% -60.27% -16.38%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Denny’s and BurgerFi International, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Denny’s 0 3 3 0 2.50 BurgerFi International 0 0 2 0 3.00

Denny’s presently has a consensus target price of $11.92, suggesting a potential upside of 30.67%. BurgerFi International has a consensus target price of $3.25, suggesting a potential upside of 396.18%. Given BurgerFi International’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe BurgerFi International is more favorable than Denny’s.

Summary

Denny’s beats BurgerFi International on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Denny’s



Denny's Corporation, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates franchised full-service restaurant chains under the Denny's and Keke's Breakfast Cafe brand in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments: Denny's and Other. The company was formerly known as Advantica Restaurant Group, Inc. and changed its name to Denny's Corporation in July 2002. Denny's Corporation was founded in 1953 and is headquartered in Spartanburg, South Carolina.

About BurgerFi International



BurgerFi International, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, owns and franchises fast-casual and premium-casual dining restaurants. Its restaurants offer burgers, hot dogs, crispy chicken, frozen custard, hand-cut fries, shakes, beer, wine, pizza, coal fired chicken wings, homemade meatballs, and a variety of handcrafted sandwiches and salads. The company was formerly known as Opes Acquisition Corp. and changed its name to BurgerFi International, Inc. in December 2020. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

