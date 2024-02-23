DBV Technologies S.A. (NASDAQ:DBVT) Position Increased by Optiver Holding B.V.

Optiver Holding B.V. grew its holdings in shares of DBV Technologies S.A. (NASDAQ:DBVT – Free Report) by 595.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 274,874 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 235,337 shares during the quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. owned about 0.14% of DBV Technologies worth $374,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in DBV Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new stake in shares of DBV Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of DBV Technologies by 243.7% during the 1st quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 30,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 21,694 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DBV Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DBV Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $55,000. Institutional investors own 23.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on DBVT shares. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of DBV Technologies in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of DBV Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of DBV Technologies from $1.30 to $1.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd.

DBV Technologies Price Performance

NASDAQ:DBVT traded down $0.01 on Friday, reaching $0.81. The stock had a trading volume of 21,557 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,957. DBV Technologies S.A. has a 1-year low of $0.65 and a 1-year high of $2.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.09.

DBV Technologies Profile

DBV Technologies SA, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of epicutaneous immunotherapy products. Its lead product candidate is Viaskin Peanut, an immunotherapy product, which has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of peanut allergies. The company is also developing Viaskin Milk that is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of immunoglobulin E (IgE) mediated cow's milk protein allergy (CMPA) and eosinophilic esophagitis.

