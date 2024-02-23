DaVita (NYSE:DVA) PT Raised to $135.00 at Truist Financial

DaVita (NYSE:DVA – Free Report) had its price target increased by Truist Financial from $130.00 to $135.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

DVA has been the topic of several other reports. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of DaVita from $113.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. StockNews.com lowered shares of DaVita from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of DaVita from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $111.33.

Get DaVita alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on DVA

DaVita Stock Performance

NYSE DVA opened at $122.85 on Tuesday. DaVita has a 1 year low of $71.51 and a 1 year high of $128.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.65, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.77 billion, a PE ratio of 16.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $109.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $99.98.

DaVita (NYSE:DVA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.34. DaVita had a net margin of 5.70% and a return on equity of 64.42%. The business had revenue of $3.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.11 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that DaVita will post 9.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at DaVita

In related news, insider James O. Hearty sold 26,164 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.64, for a total transaction of $3,130,260.96. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 20,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,424,384.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DaVita

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. V Square Quantitative Management LLC grew its holdings in DaVita by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 2,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of DaVita by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 84,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,880,000 after purchasing an additional 1,904 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of DaVita by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 22,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,369,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares during the period. Virtus Investment Advisers Inc. lifted its position in shares of DaVita by 22.4% in the 4th quarter. Virtus Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 3,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of DaVita by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 463,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,524,000 after purchasing an additional 52,453 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.69% of the company’s stock.

About DaVita

(Get Free Report)

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure in the United States. The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also offers outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; operates clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for DaVita Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DaVita and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.