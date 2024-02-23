DaVita (NYSE:DVA) Downgraded to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of DaVita (NYSE:DVA – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. TheStreet upgraded DaVita from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Truist Financial upped their target price on DaVita from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on DaVita from $113.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $111.33.

Shares of DaVita stock opened at $122.85 on Tuesday. DaVita has a fifty-two week low of $71.51 and a fifty-two week high of $128.28. The firm has a market cap of $10.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.65. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $109.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $99.98.

DaVita (NYSE:DVA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.34. DaVita had a return on equity of 64.42% and a net margin of 5.70%. The business had revenue of $3.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.11 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that DaVita will post 9.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider James O. Hearty sold 26,164 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.64, for a total value of $3,130,260.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,424,384.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of DaVita by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 22,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,562,000 after acquiring an additional 865 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in DaVita by 37.4% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $741,000 after buying an additional 1,785 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of DaVita by 63.6% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after acquiring an additional 1,166 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in DaVita by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its holdings in shares of DaVita by 847.8% in the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 975 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.69% of the company’s stock.

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure in the United States. The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also offers outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; operates clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

