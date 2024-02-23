Dark Forest Capital Management LP Raises Stock Position in Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY)

Dark Forest Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY – Free Report) by 26.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 26,688 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,612 shares during the quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP’s holdings in Bentley Systems were worth $1,339,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BSY. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Bentley Systems by 261.5% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 476 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Bentley Systems by 43.6% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 757 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. State of Wyoming increased its stake in shares of Bentley Systems by 6,393.8% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,023 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bentley Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Bentley Systems by 315.6% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 931 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 44.16% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently weighed in on BSY shares. TheStreet raised shares of Bentley Systems from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Bentley Systems from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Bentley Systems from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Bentley Systems in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on Bentley Systems from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.00.

Bentley Systems Trading Up 2.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ BSY opened at $52.66 on Friday. Bentley Systems, Incorporated has a 1-year low of $37.21 and a 1-year high of $55.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The business’s 50 day moving average is $50.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 99.36, a PEG ratio of 5.49 and a beta of 1.12.

Bentley Systems Profile

Bentley Systems, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure engineering software solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers open modeling and open simulation applications for infrastructure design integration, which include MicroStation, OpenRoads, OpenRail, OpenPlant, OpenBuildings, OpenBridge, OpenSite, OpenFlows, STAAD and RAM, SACS, MOSES, AutoPIPE, SITEOPS, CUBE, DYNAMEQ, EMME, and LEGION; and geoprofessional applications for modeling and simulation of near and deep subsurface conditions, including Leapfrog, AGS Workbench, GeoStudio, Imago, MX Deposit, Oasis montaj, PLAXIS, and OpenGround.

