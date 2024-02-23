Dark Forest Capital Management LP Raises Stock Holdings in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Dark Forest Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Free Report) by 77.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,340 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,771 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $1,498,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 34.7% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,224 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $907,000 after buying an additional 1,089 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 22,860 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,906,000 after acquiring an additional 716 shares during the period. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in Verisk Analytics during the 1st quarter valued at $636,000. National Pension Service grew its position in Verisk Analytics by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 195,526 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,966,000 after acquiring an additional 1,093 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its stake in Verisk Analytics by 14.4% in the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 9,781 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,099,000 after purchasing an additional 1,232 shares during the period. 90.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Verisk Analytics Stock Performance

VRSK stock opened at $240.01 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $240.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $238.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.85, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.05. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a one year low of $169.74 and a one year high of $251.98. The firm has a market cap of $34.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.01, a PEG ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.80.

Verisk Analytics Increases Dividend

Verisk Analytics ( NASDAQ:VRSK Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The business services provider reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.04). Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 305.15% and a net margin of 22.92%. The business had revenue of $677.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $673.56 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.43 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 6.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%. This is an increase from Verisk Analytics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio is 32.30%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on VRSK. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $260.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Verisk Analytics in a research note on Monday, October 30th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $230.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $253.00 price objective (up previously from $252.00) on shares of Verisk Analytics in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Verisk Analytics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $270.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $247.50.

Insider Activity at Verisk Analytics

In other Verisk Analytics news, insider Nicholas Daffan sold 1,507 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.64, for a total transaction of $355,109.48. Following the sale, the insider now owns 48,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,513,370.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold 4,519 shares of company stock valued at $1,094,924 in the last three months. 1.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Verisk Analytics Company Profile

(Free Report)

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions to the insurance markets in the United States and internationally. The company provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, global risk analytics, and various other fields.

