Dark Forest Capital Management LP Raises Stake in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK)

Dark Forest Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK – Free Report) by 19.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,589 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,732 shares during the quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP’s holdings in Crown were worth $1,468,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Crown by 68.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,889,202 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,032,815,000 after buying an additional 4,836,470 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Crown by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,764,656 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,471,641,000 after buying an additional 143,049 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Crown by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,786,441 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $423,504,000 after buying an additional 418,220 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Crown by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,776,097 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $334,109,000 after buying an additional 298,766 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in Crown by 55.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,709,202 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $322,218,000 after buying an additional 1,323,107 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CCK stock opened at $76.82 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $86.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.43, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.96. Crown Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $69.61 and a fifty-two week high of $96.35.

Crown ( NYSE:CCK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $2.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.96 billion. Crown had a net margin of 3.75% and a return on equity of 25.75%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.17 EPS. Research analysts expect that Crown Holdings, Inc. will post 5.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 14th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This is an increase from Crown’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. Crown’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.53%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Crown from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $85.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Crown in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $112.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Crown from $110.00 to $97.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Crown from $105.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Crown from $117.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Crown currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.17.

In related news, CEO Timothy J. Donahue sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.49, for a total transaction of $663,675.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 579,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,301,458.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Crown Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies rigid packaging products in Pennsylvania and internationally. It operates through Americas Beverage, European Beverage, Asia Pacific, and Transit Packaging segments. The Americas Beverage segment manufactures recyclable aluminum beverage cans and ends, glass bottles, steel crowns, and aluminum caps.

