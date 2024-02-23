Dark Forest Capital Management LP Raises Position in Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO)

Dark Forest Capital Management LP boosted its position in Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO – Free Report) by 330.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 14,871 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,420 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP’s holdings in Exponent were worth $1,273,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of EXPO. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Exponent by 17.2% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,865 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $634,000 after buying an additional 859 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Exponent by 55.0% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 27,848 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,009,000 after buying an additional 9,879 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Exponent by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 151,520 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $16,372,000 after buying an additional 6,235 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in Exponent by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 6,573 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $710,000 after buying an additional 728 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Exponent by 21.2% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 69,519 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,545,000 after acquiring an additional 12,174 shares during the period. 89.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Exponent

In other news, insider Eric Guyer sold 3,367 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.49, for a total transaction of $264,275.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EXPO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Exponent from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 17th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Exponent from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 2nd.

Exponent Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of EXPO stock opened at $76.37 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $85.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $84.62. The company has a market capitalization of $3.86 billion, a PE ratio of 39.16 and a beta of 0.72. Exponent, Inc. has a twelve month low of $64.61 and a twelve month high of $106.32.

Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The business services provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.03). Exponent had a net margin of 18.69% and a return on equity of 28.49%. The business had revenue of $113.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.11 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.44 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Exponent, Inc. will post 1.76 EPS for the current year.

Exponent Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. This is a boost from Exponent’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. Exponent’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.33%.

Exponent Company Profile

Exponent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a science and engineering consulting company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Engineering and Other Scientific, and Environmental and Health. The Engineering and Other Scientific segment provides services in the areas of biomechanics, biomedical engineering and sciences, buildings and structures, civil engineering, construction consulting, data sciences, electrical engineering and computer science, human factors, materials and corrosion engineering, mechanical engineering, polymer science and materials chemistry, thermal sciences, and vehicle engineering.

