Dark Forest Capital Management LP Purchases New Shares in Bowlero Corp. (NYSE:BOWL)

Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Bowlero Corp. (NYSE:BOWL – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 136,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,317,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP owned 0.09% of Bowlero as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Management Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bowlero in the 3rd quarter worth $12,217,000. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Bowlero by 36.5% during the 3rd quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 284,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,738,000 after purchasing an additional 76,054 shares during the last quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Bowlero by 37.2% during the 2nd quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd now owns 122,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,390,000 after buying an additional 33,074 shares in the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Bowlero by 573.6% in the 2nd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 127,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,488,000 after buying an additional 108,890 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC boosted its stake in Bowlero by 49.1% in the third quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 200,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,933,000 after buying an additional 66,130 shares in the last quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling at Bowlero

In other news, Director Michelle D. Wilson sold 87,267 shares of Bowlero stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.88, for a total transaction of $1,123,998.96. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,040,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,397,827.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 56.54% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on BOWL. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Bowlero from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Roth Mkm boosted their target price on Bowlero from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Bowlero presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.29.

Bowlero Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE:BOWL opened at $12.63 on Friday. Bowlero Corp. has a 1 year low of $8.85 and a 1 year high of $17.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.80, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $12.79 and its 200 day moving average is $11.42. The company has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a PE ratio of 70.14 and a beta of 0.41.

Bowlero Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Investors of record on Friday, February 23rd will be issued a $0.055 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 22nd.

Bowlero Company Profile

Bowlero Corp. operates bowling entertainment centers under the AMF, Bowlmor Lanes, and Bowlero brand names. The company also provides hosting and overseeing professional and non-professional bowling tournaments and related broadcasting. It operates bowling centers in the United States, Mexico, and Canada.

Further Reading

