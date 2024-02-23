Dark Forest Capital Management LP Purchases 2,170 Shares of Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX)

Dark Forest Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Free Report) by 41.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,427 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,170 shares during the quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP’s holdings in Equifax were worth $1,360,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of EFX. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Equifax by 29.5% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 3,516 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $834,000 after buying an additional 801 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Equifax by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,944 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,172,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Equifax by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,830 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $434,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Equifax by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 439,028 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $104,100,000 after purchasing an additional 8,662 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Equifax by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 17,409 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,141,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. 98.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on EFX shares. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Equifax from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $200.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Citigroup began coverage on Equifax in a research report on Monday, November 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $243.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Equifax from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $218.00 to $267.00 in a report on Friday, December 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Equifax from $195.00 to $222.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 29th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on Equifax from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $264.22.

Equifax Price Performance

EFX stock opened at $265.18 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $247.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $213.36. The stock has a market cap of $32.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.27, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.50. Equifax Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $159.95 and a fifty-two week high of $267.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The credit services provider reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.07. Equifax had a return on equity of 19.40% and a net margin of 10.36%. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.52 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Equifax Inc. will post 7.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Equifax Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 22nd. Equifax’s payout ratio is currently 35.45%.

Equifax Company Profile

Equifax Inc operates as a data, analytics, and technology company. The company operates through three segments: Workforce Solutions, U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), and International. The Workforce Solutions segment offers services that enables customers to verify income, employment, educational history, criminal justice data, healthcare professional licensure, and sanctions of people in the United States; and employer customers with services that assist them in complying with and automating payroll-related and human resource management processes throughout the entire cycle of the employment relationship.

