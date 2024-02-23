Dark Forest Capital Management LP Makes New Investment in Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH)

Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 49,600 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,357,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP owned about 0.05% of Tri Pointe Homes at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. West Tower Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tri Pointe Homes in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 168.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,016 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 637 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tri Pointe Homes in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Tri Pointe Homes in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Tri Pointe Homes in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 97.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tri Pointe Homes Stock Performance

NYSE:TPH opened at $35.28 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.89. Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.98 and a twelve month high of $36.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a PE ratio of 10.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Tri Pointe Homes ( NYSE:TPH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The construction company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.24. Tri Pointe Homes had a return on equity of 11.75% and a net margin of 9.37%. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.98 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. will post 3.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TPH has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $41.00 price target (up previously from $36.00) on shares of Tri Pointe Homes in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Tri Pointe Homes from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of Tri Pointe Homes in a report on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tri Pointe Homes presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.20.

Tri Pointe Homes Profile

Tri Pointe Homes, Inc engages in the design, construction, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes in the United States. The company operates through a portfolio of six regional home building brands comprising Maracay in Arizona; Pardee Homes in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes in Washington; Trendmaker Homes in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes in California, Colorado, and the Carolinas; and Winchester Homes in Maryland and Northern Virginia.

