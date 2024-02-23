Dark Forest Capital Management LP Invests $1.41 Million in ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS)

Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS – Free Report) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 27,057 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,412,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SFBS. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in ServisFirst Bancshares during the 3rd quarter valued at $52,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares in the 3rd quarter worth about $67,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 223.2% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,377 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 951 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in ServisFirst Bancshares by 135.8% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 936 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in ServisFirst Bancshares by 1,043.6% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 2,035 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.35% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SFBS opened at $61.97 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a fifty day moving average of $64.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.35 and a beta of 0.90. ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.27 and a 52 week high of $75.12.

ServisFirst Bancshares ( NASDAQ:SFBS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $109.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $107.00 million. ServisFirst Bancshares had a net margin of 24.52% and a return on equity of 15.48%. On average, analysts predict that ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 29th. This is an increase from ServisFirst Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. ServisFirst Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 31.66%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of ServisFirst Bancshares to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of ServisFirst Bancshares from $55.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th.

ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for ServisFirst Bank that provides various banking services to individual and corporate customers. It accepts demand, time, savings, and other deposits; checking, money market, and IRA accounts; and certificates of deposit. The company's loan products include commercial lending products, including seasonal, bridge, and term loans for working capital, expansion of the business, acquisition of property, and plant and equipment, as well as commercial lines of credit; commercial real estate loans, construction and development loans, and residential real estate loans; and consumer loans, such as home equity loans, vehicle financing, loans secured by deposits, and secured and unsecured personal loans.

