Dark Forest Capital Management LP Increases Stock Holdings in Veris Residential, Inc. (NYSE:VRE)

Dark Forest Capital Management LP raised its position in Veris Residential, Inc. (NYSE:VRE – Free Report) by 46.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 79,074 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,896 shares during the quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP’s holdings in Veris Residential were worth $1,305,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp bought a new position in Veris Residential in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $70,860,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Veris Residential during the 4th quarter worth $17,808,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in shares of Veris Residential in the second quarter worth $13,575,000. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new position in shares of Veris Residential during the second quarter valued at $8,578,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Veris Residential during the second quarter valued at $5,781,000. Institutional investors own 86.94% of the company’s stock.
VRE stock opened at $14.97 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. Veris Residential, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.06 and a fifty-two week high of $18.98.
Veris Residential, Inc is a forward-thinking, environmentally- and socially-conscious real estate investment trust (REIT) that primarily owns, operates, acquires, and develops holistically-inspired, Class A multifamily properties that meet the sustainability-conscious lifestyle needs of today's residents while seeking to positively impact the communities it serves and the planet at large.
