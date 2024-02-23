Dark Forest Capital Management LP Increases Stock Holdings in Veris Residential, Inc. (NYSE:VRE)

Dark Forest Capital Management LP raised its position in Veris Residential, Inc. (NYSE:VRE – Free Report) by 46.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 79,074 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,896 shares during the quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP’s holdings in Veris Residential were worth $1,305,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp bought a new position in Veris Residential in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $70,860,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Veris Residential during the 4th quarter worth $17,808,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in shares of Veris Residential in the second quarter worth $13,575,000. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new position in shares of Veris Residential during the second quarter valued at $8,578,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Veris Residential during the second quarter valued at $5,781,000. Institutional investors own 86.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Veris Residential alerts:

Veris Residential Stock Performance

VRE stock opened at $14.97 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. Veris Residential, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.06 and a fifty-two week high of $18.98.

Veris Residential Increases Dividend

Veris Residential Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th were paid a dividend of $0.052 per share. This represents a $0.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. This is a positive change from Veris Residential’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. Veris Residential’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -17.07%.

(Free Report)

Veris Residential, Inc is a forward-thinking, environmentally- and socially-conscious real estate investment trust (REIT) that primarily owns, operates, acquires, and develops holistically-inspired, Class A multifamily properties that meet the sustainability-conscious lifestyle needs of today's residents while seeking to positively impact the communities it serves and the planet at large.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Veris Residential, Inc. (NYSE:VRE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Veris Residential Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veris Residential and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.