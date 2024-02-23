Dark Forest Capital Management LP Has $1.49 Million Stock Position in Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI)

Dark Forest Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI – Free Report) by 94.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 193,961 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 94,336 shares during the quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP owned about 0.25% of Triumph Group worth $1,486,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Triumph Group by 3.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,532,977 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $142,663,000 after purchasing an additional 339,502 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Triumph Group by 0.6% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,763,138 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $116,462,000 after purchasing an additional 52,167 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Triumph Group by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,431,715 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $46,658,000 after acquiring an additional 87,481 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Triumph Group by 23.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,936,932 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $57,219,000 after purchasing an additional 943,658 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Triumph Group by 26.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,891,995 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $23,404,000 after buying an additional 396,651 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.65% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TGI opened at $14.49 on Friday. Triumph Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.00 and a fifty-two week high of $17.27. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $15.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of -21.31 and a beta of 2.66.

Triumph Group ( NYSE:TGI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The aerospace company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.30). Triumph Group had a negative return on equity of 2.15% and a negative net margin of 3.49%. The business had revenue of $285.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $367.96 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.12 earnings per share. Triumph Group’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Triumph Group, Inc. will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Neal J. Keating bought 7,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.53 per share, with a total value of $104,616.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 58,987 shares in the company, valued at approximately $857,081.11. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on TGI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Triumph Group from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Bank of America raised Triumph Group from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $9.00 to $21.00 in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Triumph Group from $17.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Barclays raised shares of Triumph Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, TD Cowen upgraded shares of Triumph Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $19.17.

Triumph Group, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, repairs, overhauls, and distributes aerostructures, aircraft components, accessories, subassemblies, and systems worldwide. It operates in two segments, Triumph Systems & Support, and Triumph Interiors. The company offers aircraft and engine-mounted accessory drives, thermal control systems and components, cargo hooks, high lift actuations, cockpit control levers, hydraulic systems and components, control system valve bodies, landing gear actuation systems, electronic engine controls, landing gear components and assemblies, exhaust nozzles and ducting, main engine gearbox assemblies, geared transmissions and drive train components, main fuel pumps, fuel-metering units, primary and secondary flight control systems, and vibration absorbers.

