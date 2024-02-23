Dark Forest Capital Management LP Buys Shares of 4,954 Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS)

Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 4,954 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,299,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of RS. United Capital Management of KS Inc. increased its holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. United Capital Management of KS Inc. now owns 26,668 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,993,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the period. Natixis purchased a new position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum in the second quarter worth approximately $166,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 18.0% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 61,340 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $16,085,000 after purchasing an additional 9,355 shares during the last quarter. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,361 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 48.0% in the second quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 60,425 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $16,411,000 after buying an additional 19,589 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.87% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Reliance Steel & Aluminum

In other news, CEO Karla R. Lewis sold 650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $322.96, for a total transaction of $209,924.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 83,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,091,176.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director James Donald Hoffman sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.49, for a total value of $2,724,900.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 94,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,625,504.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Karla R. Lewis sold 650 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $322.96, for a total value of $209,924.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 83,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,091,176.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 69,610 shares of company stock worth $21,074,961 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

RS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 23rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $295.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $300.00 to $362.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $329.00.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Price Performance

RS stock opened at $319.15 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $288.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $274.65. The company has a market capitalization of $18.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.12, a PEG ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 0.86. Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. has a twelve month low of $229.12 and a twelve month high of $333.33. The company has a current ratio of 5.66, a quick ratio of 3.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $4.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.92 by $0.81. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a return on equity of 17.53% and a net margin of 9.02%. The business had revenue of $3.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $5.87 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. will post 19.44 EPS for the current year.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be given a $1.10 dividend. This is a boost from Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.69%.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Profile

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co operates as a diversified metal solutions provider and the metals service center company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company distributes a line of approximately 100,000 metal products, including alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products; and provides metals processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, and heavy industries.

