Dark Forest Capital Management LP Buys 3,683 Shares of Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY)

Dark Forest Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY – Free Report) by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,442 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,683 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP’s holdings in Ally Financial were worth $1,292,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALLY. Sessa Capital IM L.P. raised its holdings in Ally Financial by 426.5% in the 1st quarter. Sessa Capital IM L.P. now owns 9,493,106 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $241,979,000 after acquiring an additional 7,689,915 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Ally Financial by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,749,404 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $380,424,000 after buying an additional 281,795 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Ally Financial by 18.1% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 8,343,564 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $212,677,000 after buying an additional 1,281,000 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Ally Financial by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,364,998 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $198,930,000 after acquiring an additional 299,523 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Ally Financial by 195.1% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 6,058,768 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $148,137,000 after acquiring an additional 4,005,417 shares during the last quarter. 86.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:ALLY opened at $36.00 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $35.31 and its 200-day moving average is $29.94. Ally Financial Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.58 and a 1 year high of $38.03. The company has a market capitalization of $10.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.04 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Ally Financial ( NYSE:ALLY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. Ally Financial had a net margin of 12.42% and a return on equity of 9.41%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.08 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Ally Financial Inc. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 1st were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 31st. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.33%. Ally Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 40.13%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on ALLY shares. Raymond James downgraded Ally Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Ally Financial from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Ally Financial in a report on Monday, January 22nd. TD Cowen initiated coverage on Ally Financial in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Ally Financial in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.00.

Ally Financial Inc, a digital financial-services company, provides various digital financial products and services to consumer, commercial, and corporate customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations segments.

