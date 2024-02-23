Dark Forest Capital Management LP Buys 2,401 Shares of AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN)

Dark Forest Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN – Free Report) by 33.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,501 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,401 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP’s holdings in AutoNation were worth $1,438,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of AutoNation by 13.8% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 13,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,361,000 after purchasing an additional 1,656 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new position in shares of AutoNation during the first quarter worth $215,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in shares of AutoNation by 2.8% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 11,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,177,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of AutoNation by 47.0% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 5,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $505,000 after purchasing an additional 1,625 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of AutoNation by 33.6% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 25,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,577,000 after purchasing an additional 6,508 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.22% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 77,284 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.58, for a total transaction of $11,019,152.72. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,659,161 shares in the company, valued at $664,303,175.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 10,804 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.56, for a total transaction of $1,669,866.24. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,267,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $659,640,441.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 77,284 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.58, for a total transaction of $11,019,152.72. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,659,161 shares in the company, valued at approximately $664,303,175.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 497,661 shares of company stock worth $71,540,522. 0.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE AN opened at $138.05 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $144.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $144.16. The company has a market capitalization of $5.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.25. AutoNation, Inc. has a 1 year low of $120.26 and a 1 year high of $182.08.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $5.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.85 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $6.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.67 billion. AutoNation had a net margin of 3.79% and a return on equity of 48.76%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $6.37 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that AutoNation, Inc. will post 19.25 earnings per share for the current year.

AN has been the topic of several research reports. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on AutoNation in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $185.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on AutoNation from $144.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised AutoNation from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $145.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. StockNews.com downgraded AutoNation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of AutoNation in a research report on Monday, October 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $175.13.

AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.

