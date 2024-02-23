Dark Forest Capital Management LP Acquires 2,116 Shares of Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC)

Dark Forest Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC – Free Report) by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,897 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,116 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP’s holdings in Tenet Healthcare were worth $1,377,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Tenet Healthcare by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Tenet Healthcare during the 1st quarter valued at $219,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new stake in Tenet Healthcare during the 1st quarter valued at $1,651,000. APG Asset Management N.V. purchased a new stake in Tenet Healthcare during the 1st quarter valued at $1,769,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in Tenet Healthcare by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 63,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,604,000 after buying an additional 7,365 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.56% of the company’s stock.

Tenet Healthcare Stock Performance

Shares of THC stock opened at $92.41 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $82.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $71.62. Tenet Healthcare Co. has a 52 week low of $49.76 and a 52 week high of $92.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.24 billion, a PE ratio of 16.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.77.

Insider Buying and Selling

Tenet Healthcare ( NYSE:THC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $2.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $1.10. Tenet Healthcare had a net margin of 2.97% and a return on equity of 26.34%. The firm had revenue of $5.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.96 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Tenet Healthcare Co. will post 6.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Richard W. Fisher sold 2,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.21, for a total value of $185,241.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,775,402.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on THC. StockNews.com raised shares of Tenet Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 16th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $92.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.73.

Tenet Healthcare Company Profile

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company. The company operates through three segments: Hospital Operations, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

