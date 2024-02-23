Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Stake Lifted by Asset Dedication LLC

Asset Dedication LLC lifted its stake in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,216 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 850 shares during the quarter. Asset Dedication LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $1,773,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Banco Santander S.A. bought a new stake in Danaher during the third quarter valued at about $683,000. Atria Investments Inc boosted its stake in Danaher by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 36,863 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $8,846,000 after purchasing an additional 4,549 shares during the period. Phraction Management LLC grew its holdings in Danaher by 141.2% in the 2nd quarter. Phraction Management LLC now owns 29,578 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $7,099,000 after buying an additional 17,315 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH increased its position in Danaher by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 553,155 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $137,238,000 after buying an additional 2,567 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 11.1% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 25,331 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $6,079,000 after buying an additional 2,538 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.71% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on DHR shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $215.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Danaher from $254.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Wolfe Research started coverage on Danaher in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Danaher from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Danaher currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $266.00.

Insider Transactions at Danaher

In other Danaher news, SVP Georgeann Couchara sold 2,622 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.67, for a total transaction of $636,280.74. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,029,891.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Walter G. Lohr sold 3,289 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.15, for a total transaction of $826,032.35. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,548,498.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Georgeann Couchara sold 2,622 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.67, for a total transaction of $636,280.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,244 shares in the company, valued at $1,029,891.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 9,200 shares of company stock worth $2,279,038. Corporate insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Price Performance

NYSE:DHR traded up $0.88 on Friday, reaching $253.61. The stock had a trading volume of 420,253 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,808,951. The company has a market capitalization of $187.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $236.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $231.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Danaher Co. has a 1-year low of $182.09 and a 1-year high of $255.00.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The conglomerate reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.18. Danaher had a return on equity of 12.25% and a net margin of 17.26%. The company had revenue of $6.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.87 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Danaher Co. will post 7.63 EPS for the current year.

Danaher Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This is an increase from Danaher’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.43%. Danaher’s payout ratio is currently 15.02%.

Danaher Company Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

Featured Stories

