Dada Nexus (NASDAQ:DADA) Upgraded by Daiwa Capital Markets to Buy

Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of Dada Nexus (NASDAQ:DADA – Free Report) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has $3.50 target price on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Citigroup cut Dada Nexus from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Mizuho reduced their target price on Dada Nexus from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. CLSA initiated coverage on Dada Nexus in a research report on Friday, November 17th. They set an outperform rating and a $4.60 price target on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Dada Nexus from $11.60 to $10.10 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Dada Nexus has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $6.66.

Dada Nexus stock opened at $2.24 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $586.90 million, a P/E ratio of -2.70 and a beta of 1.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.29 and a 200-day moving average of $3.61. Dada Nexus has a 52 week low of $1.36 and a 52 week high of $11.14.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Dada Nexus during the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Dada Nexus by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,741,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,102,000 after purchasing an additional 129,070 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dada Nexus during the fourth quarter valued at $182,000. Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dada Nexus during the fourth quarter valued at $443,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Dada Nexus during the fourth quarter valued at $2,281,000. 23.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dada Nexus Limited operates a platform of local on-demand retail and delivery in the People's Republic of China. It operates Dada Now, a local on-demand delivery platform that provides intra-city delivery and last-mile delivery services on an on-demand basis to chain merchants, small- and medium-sized enterprise merchants, and individual senders; and JDDJ, a local on-demand retail platform for consumers, retailers, and brand owner.

