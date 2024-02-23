CymaBay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CBAY) Reaches New 12-Month High at $32.25

CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAY – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $32.25 and last traded at $32.25, with a volume of 393580 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $32.17.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright downgraded CymaBay Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Jonestrading restated a “hold” rating on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. BTIG Research restated a “neutral” rating on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. SVB Leerink restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $32.50 price target on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, William Blair downgraded CymaBay Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.73.

Get CymaBay Therapeutics alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on CBAY

CymaBay Therapeutics Trading Up 0.2 %

Insider Buying and Selling

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 22.76 and a quick ratio of 22.76. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $25.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.98.

In related news, Director Janet Dorling sold 6,000 shares of CymaBay Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.97, for a total value of $191,820.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other CymaBay Therapeutics news, CEO Sujal Shah sold 64,865 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $1,297,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 171,301 shares in the company, valued at $3,426,020. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Janet Dorling sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.97, for a total value of $191,820.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 154,097 shares of company stock worth $3,368,029. Corporate insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of CymaBay Therapeutics

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics by 506.5% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,581 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 6,331 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics by 96.9% in the third quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,516 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,238 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.03% of the company’s stock.

CymaBay Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and providing therapies to treat liver and other chronic diseases. Its lead product candidate is seladelpar (MBX-8025), a selective agonist of peroxisome proliferator activated receptor delta for the treatments of autoimmune liver disease, primary biliary cholangitis (PBC).

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CymaBay Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CymaBay Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.