Curis (NASDAQ:CRIS) versus Ambrx Biopharma (NYSE:AMAM) Critical Analysis

Curis (NASDAQ:CRIS – Get Free Report) and Ambrx Biopharma (NYSE:AMAM – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, risk and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Curis and Ambrx Biopharma, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Curis 0 0 3 0 3.00 Ambrx Biopharma 0 4 4 0 2.50

Curis presently has a consensus target price of $37.33, indicating a potential upside of 279.79%. Ambrx Biopharma has a consensus target price of $24.13, indicating a potential downside of 13.62%. Given Curis’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Curis is more favorable than Ambrx Biopharma.

Risk and Volatility

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Curis has a beta of 3.78, meaning that its share price is 278% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ambrx Biopharma has a beta of -1.88, meaning that its share price is 288% less volatile than the S&P 500.

25.4% of Curis shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 77.3% of Ambrx Biopharma shares are held by institutional investors. 4.8% of Curis shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.6% of Ambrx Biopharma shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Curis and Ambrx Biopharma’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Curis $10.02 million 5.78 -$47.41 million ($8.96) -1.10 Ambrx Biopharma $7.40 million 238.35 -$78.00 million N/A N/A

Curis has higher revenue and earnings than Ambrx Biopharma.

Profitability

This table compares Curis and Ambrx Biopharma’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Curis -473.04% -169.22% -54.79% Ambrx Biopharma N/A N/A N/A

About Curis

Curis, Inc., a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of drug candidates for the treatment of human cancers in the United States. Its clinical stage drug candidates include Emavusertib, an oral small molecule IRAK4 kinase inhibitor, which is in a Phase 1/2 open-label, single arm expansion trial in patients with relapsed or refractory, or R/R, AML and high-risk myelodysplastic syndromes. The company's pipeline also includes Fimepinostat, an oral dual inhibitor of HDAC and PI3K enzymes for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; CA-170, an oral, small molecule antagonist designated as CA-170 that selectively targets PD-L1 and VISTA; and CA-327, an oral, small molecule, TIM3/PD-L1, which is a molecule antagonist of PD-L1 and TIM3. It has collaboration agreement with Genentech Inc., or Genentech and F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, or Roche, for the commercialization of Erivedge, an orally-administered small molecule hedgehog signaling pathway antagonist for the treatment of advanced basal cell carcinoma, or BCC; Aurigene Discovery Technologies Limited for the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule compounds in the areas of immuno-oncology and precision oncology; and also licensed four programs under the Aurigene collaboration, including emavusertib. Curis, Inc. was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in Lexington, Massachusetts.

About Ambrx Biopharma

Ambrx Biopharma Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing antibody drug conjugates (ADCs) and other engineered therapies to modulate the immune system. It focuses on portfolio of clinical and preclinical programs designed to optimize efficacy and safety in multiple cancer indications, including ARX517, its proprietary antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) targeting the prostate-specific membrane antigen (PSMA) and ARX788, its proprietary ADC targeting HER2. The company also has preclinical and clinical collaborations with multiple partners on drug candidates using Ambrx technology. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in La Jolla, California.

