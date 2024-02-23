Cumberland Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPIX) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cumberland Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPIX – Free Report) in a research note published on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CPIX opened at $2.21 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.00 and a beta of 0.18. Cumberland Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $1.43 and a 12-month high of $2.56.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cumberland Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of Cumberland Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth approximately $142,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cumberland Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth approximately $133,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Cumberland Pharmaceuticals by 27.8% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 188,243 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $529,000 after purchasing an additional 40,949 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Cumberland Pharmaceuticals by 6.3% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 644,763 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,818,000 after purchasing an additional 38,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 16.70% of the company’s stock.

Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of prescription products for hospital acute care, gastroenterology, and oncology in the United States and internationally. The company offers Acetadote, an injection for the treatment of acetaminophen poisoning; Caldolor, an injection for the treatment of pain and fever; Kristalose, a prescription laxative oral solution for the treatment of constipation; Omeclamox-Pak for the treatment of Helicobacter pylori infection and duodenal ulcer disease; Vaprisol, an injection for treating euvolemic and hypervolemic hyponatremia; and Vibativ, an injection for the treatment of certain serious bacterial infections, including hospital-acquired and ventilator-associated bacterial pneumonia, as well as complicated skin and skin structure infections.

