CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) Shares Sold by Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lessened its stake in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) by 11.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,357 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 4,948 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in CSX were worth $1,210,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Park Place Capital Corp grew its position in CSX by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 3,064 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. L2 Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in CSX by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. L2 Asset Management LLC now owns 7,475 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. lifted its holdings in CSX by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. now owns 14,672 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $434,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp lifted its holdings in CSX by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 102,289 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,063,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in CSX by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 21,445 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $659,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.76% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CSX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Susquehanna raised shares of CSX from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on shares of CSX in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of CSX from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of CSX from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of CSX from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CSX currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.24.

CSX Stock Up 2.1 %

CSX opened at $37.89 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.19. CSX Co. has a 1-year low of $27.60 and a 1-year high of $38.03. The business has a 50 day moving average of $35.43 and a 200-day moving average of $32.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The transportation company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.63 billion. CSX had a return on equity of 30.52% and a net margin of 25.35%. CSX’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.49 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that CSX Co. will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current year.

CSX Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th. This is a positive change from CSX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. CSX’s payout ratio is 23.91%.

CSX Profile

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It also transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

