Cronos Price Tops $0.0907 on Top Exchanges (CRO)

Cronos (CRO) traded down 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on February 23rd. In the last week, Cronos has traded 0.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Cronos coin can now be bought for about $0.0907 or 0.00000179 BTC on popular exchanges. Cronos has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion and approximately $13.13 million worth of Cronos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $35.39 or 0.00069799 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.14 or 0.00023950 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.78 or 0.00019292 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000213 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.17 or 0.00006261 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000362 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.90 or 0.00007651 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002091 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001513 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000828 BTC.

About Cronos

Cronos (CRO) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 14th, 2019. Cronos’ total supply is 30,263,013,692 coins and its circulating supply is 25,263,013,692 coins. Cronos’ official Twitter account is @cronos_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Cronos is blog.crypto.com. Cronos’ official website is cronos.org. The Reddit community for Cronos is https://reddit.com/r/crypto_com and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Cronos Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypto.com is a cryptocurrency payment and investment platform that offers users a wide range of financial services, such as buying, selling, and storing cryptocurrencies, a mobile app, an exchange for trading cryptocurrencies, a wallet for storing digital assets, and a Visa card for spending cryptocurrencies. It also has its own EVM called CronosScan, and its native token is Cronos (CRO). Crypto.com was founded in Hong Kong in 2016 by Bobby Bao, Gary Or, Kris Marszalek, and Rafael Melo, and was renamed in 2018 after the purchase of the domain owned by Matt Blaze.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cronos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cronos should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cronos using one of the exchanges listed above.

