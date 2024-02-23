Crane (NYSE:CR) Shares Sold by Algert Global LLC

Algert Global LLC trimmed its position in shares of Crane (NYSE:CR – Free Report) by 20.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,708 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 12,490 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC owned 0.09% of Crane worth $4,327,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Crane by 143.0% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 116,920 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $10,387,000 after purchasing an additional 68,795 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Crane in the third quarter valued at approximately $664,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Crane in the third quarter worth approximately $295,000. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new position in shares of Crane during the 3rd quarter valued at $424,000. Finally, Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT acquired a new stake in shares of Crane in the 3rd quarter valued at $345,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.91% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CR. CJS Securities assumed coverage on shares of Crane in a research note on Monday, October 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. StockNews.com lowered shares of Crane from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Vertical Research began coverage on Crane in a research report on Monday, November 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Crane from $124.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $107.83.

Insider Activity at Crane

In other news, CEO Max H. Mitchell sold 22,542 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.45, for a total transaction of $2,399,595.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 322,628 shares in the company, valued at $34,343,750.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Crane Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CR opened at $122.28 on Friday. Crane has a twelve month low of $67.28 and a twelve month high of $127.83. The company has a market cap of $6.95 billion, a PE ratio of 33.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.49. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $118.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $102.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Crane (NYSE:CR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 29th. The conglomerate reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $532.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $519.55 million. Crane had a return on equity of 24.45% and a net margin of 13.10%. On average, analysts predict that Crane will post 7.87 EPS for the current year.

Crane Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.205 per share. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th. This is a boost from Crane’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Crane’s payout ratio is presently 22.22%.

About Crane

Crane Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered industrial products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and Australia. The company has three segments: Aerospace & Electronics, Process Flow Technologies, and Engineered Materials. The Aerospace & Electronics segment supplies critical components and systems, including original equipment and aftermarket parts, primarily for the commercial aerospace, and the military aerospace, defense, and space markets.

