Craig Scott Billings Sells 5,550 Shares of AppLovin Co. (NYSE:APP) Stock

AppLovin Co. (NYSE:APP – Get Free Report) Director Craig Scott Billings sold 5,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.33, for a total transaction of $323,731.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,739 shares in the company, valued at $743,065.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

AppLovin Trading Up 4.3 %

APP opened at $57.80 on Friday. AppLovin Co. has a twelve month low of $11.69 and a twelve month high of $60.65. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.69.

AppLovin (NYSE:APP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.14. AppLovin had a net margin of 10.84% and a return on equity of 23.67%. The business had revenue of $953.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $928.66 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.21) earnings per share. AppLovin’s revenue was up 35.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that AppLovin Co. will post 2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on APP shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of AppLovin from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of AppLovin from $40.00 to $43.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Benchmark upped their price objective on shares of AppLovin from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. HSBC started coverage on shares of AppLovin in a report on Monday, December 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $53.20 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of AppLovin from $58.50 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $50.04.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AppLovin

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of APP. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of AppLovin in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AppLovin in the third quarter worth about $33,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of AppLovin by 86.1% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 927 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of AppLovin in the third quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in shares of AppLovin in the third quarter worth about $44,000. Institutional investors own 41.85% of the company’s stock.

AppLovin Company Profile

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for mobile app developers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their apps in the United States and internationally. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a marketing software solution, which matches advertiser demand with publisher supply through auctions; Adjust, an analytics platform that helps marketers grow their mobile apps with solutions for measuring, optimizing campaigns, and protecting user data; MAX, an in-app bidding software that optimizes the value of an app's advertising inventory by running a real-time competitive auction; and Wurl, a connected TV platform, which primarily distributes streaming video for content companies.

See Also

