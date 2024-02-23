CPS Technologies (NASDAQ:CPSH) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Posted by on Feb 23rd, 2024

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CPS Technologies (NASDAQ:CPSHFree Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday. The firm issued a hold rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

CPS Technologies Trading Down 3.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ CPSH opened at $2.30 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.00 and a beta of 1.47. CPS Technologies has a one year low of $2.21 and a one year high of $3.50.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of CPS Technologies by 32.7% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 22,001 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 5,420 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in CPS Technologies by 26.5% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 33,583 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 7,031 shares in the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new position in CPS Technologies during the second quarter worth $33,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its stake in CPS Technologies by 125.4% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 35,952 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $187,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in CPS Technologies during the second quarter worth $67,000. 11.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CPS Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CPS Technologies Corporation produces and sells advanced material solutions to the transportation, automotive, energy, computing/internet, telecommunication, aerospace, defense, and oil and gas markets. It primarily offers metal matrix composites that are a combination of metal and ceramic, such as baseplates for various applications, including motor controllers used in electric trains, subway cars, wind turbines, and hybrid and electric vehicles; hermetic packages for use in radar, satellite, and avionics applications; baseplates and housings used in modules built with wide band gap semiconductors; and lids and heatspreaders for use in internet switches and routers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CPS Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CPS Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.