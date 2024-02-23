CPS Technologies (NASDAQ:CPSH) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CPS Technologies (NASDAQ:CPSH – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday. The firm issued a hold rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

CPS Technologies Trading Down 3.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ CPSH opened at $2.30 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.00 and a beta of 1.47. CPS Technologies has a one year low of $2.21 and a one year high of $3.50.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of CPS Technologies by 32.7% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 22,001 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 5,420 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in CPS Technologies by 26.5% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 33,583 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 7,031 shares in the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new position in CPS Technologies during the second quarter worth $33,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its stake in CPS Technologies by 125.4% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 35,952 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $187,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in CPS Technologies during the second quarter worth $67,000. 11.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CPS Technologies Company Profile

CPS Technologies Corporation produces and sells advanced material solutions to the transportation, automotive, energy, computing/internet, telecommunication, aerospace, defense, and oil and gas markets. It primarily offers metal matrix composites that are a combination of metal and ceramic, such as baseplates for various applications, including motor controllers used in electric trains, subway cars, wind turbines, and hybrid and electric vehicles; hermetic packages for use in radar, satellite, and avionics applications; baseplates and housings used in modules built with wide band gap semiconductors; and lids and heatspreaders for use in internet switches and routers.

