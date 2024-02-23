Covestor Ltd Trims Stake in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Covestor Ltd trimmed its position in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,766 shares of the company’s stock after selling 406 shares during the quarter. Covestor Ltd’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $154,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Summit Financial LLC lifted its position in Citigroup by 3.6% during the third quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 7,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Citigroup by 17.8% during the second quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the period. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Citigroup by 40.3% during the second quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the period. My Legacy Advisors LLC lifted its position in Citigroup by 3.3% during the third quarter. My Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 7,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the period. Finally, Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC lifted its position in Citigroup by 7.0% during the first quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 4,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the period. 69.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Citigroup from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. HSBC raised shares of Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $42.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Citigroup from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $56.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Citigroup from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Citigroup from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Citigroup presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $57.03.

Citigroup Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE C traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $55.91. The company had a trading volume of 3,420,442 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,285,379. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.30. The stock has a market cap of $107.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.01, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.52. Citigroup Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.17 and a 52-week high of $57.95.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 12th. The company reported ($1.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($1.89). Citigroup had a return on equity of 6.49% and a net margin of 5.88%. The business had revenue of $17.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Citigroup Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 5th will be paid a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 2nd. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.13%.

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Institutional Clients Group (ICG), Personal Banking and Wealth Management (PBWM), and Legacy Franchises.

