Covestor Ltd Trims Stake in Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS)

Covestor Ltd lowered its stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS – Free Report) by 27.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,092 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 403 shares during the quarter. Covestor Ltd’s holdings in Axcelis Technologies were worth $178,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACLS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Axcelis Technologies by 24.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 55,943 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,226,000 after purchasing an additional 11,111 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Axcelis Technologies by 0.6% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 332,749 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,133,000 after purchasing an additional 2,067 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in Axcelis Technologies in the first quarter valued at $624,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in Axcelis Technologies by 89.7% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 7,882 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $595,000 after purchasing an additional 3,728 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Axcelis Technologies by 10.9% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 35,302 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,666,000 after purchasing an additional 3,484 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.93% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ACLS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America downgraded Axcelis Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. B. Riley Financial cut their price objective on Axcelis Technologies from $180.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, B. Riley cut their price objective on Axcelis Technologies from $180.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $176.43.

Axcelis Technologies Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of ACLS stock traded down $0.48 on Friday, hitting $110.97. The stock had a trading volume of 326,749 shares, compared to its average volume of 797,893. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 3.79 and a quick ratio of 2.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.69. Axcelis Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $105.28 and a 1 year high of $201.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $126.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $143.66.

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The semiconductor company reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.17. Axcelis Technologies had a return on equity of 31.66% and a net margin of 21.78%. The firm had revenue of $310.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $297.92 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.71 EPS. Axcelis Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Axcelis Technologies, Inc. will post 6.88 earnings per share for the current year.

About Axcelis Technologies

Axcelis Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and services ion implantation and other processing equipment used in the fabrication of semiconductor chips in the United States, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The company offers high energy, high current, and medium current implanters for various application requirements.

