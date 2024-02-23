Covestor Ltd Trims Stake in Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS)

Covestor Ltd lowered its stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS – Free Report) by 27.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,092 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 403 shares during the quarter. Covestor Ltd’s holdings in Axcelis Technologies were worth $178,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACLS. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in Axcelis Technologies by 74.7% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 152 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management boosted its stake in Axcelis Technologies by 418.5% during the second quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 140 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Axcelis Technologies during the third quarter worth $28,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new position in Axcelis Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in Axcelis Technologies by 27.5% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 389 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.93% of the company’s stock.

ACLS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America downgraded Axcelis Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. B. Riley Financial reduced their target price on Axcelis Technologies from $180.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, B. Riley reduced their target price on Axcelis Technologies from $180.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $176.43.

Shares of ACLS stock traded down $0.48 on Friday, hitting $110.97. The stock had a trading volume of 326,749 shares, compared to its average volume of 797,893. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 3.79 and a quick ratio of 2.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.69. Axcelis Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $105.28 and a 1 year high of $201.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $126.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $143.66.

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The semiconductor company reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.17. Axcelis Technologies had a return on equity of 31.66% and a net margin of 21.78%. The firm had revenue of $310.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $297.92 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.71 EPS. Axcelis Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Axcelis Technologies, Inc. will post 6.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Axcelis Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and services ion implantation and other processing equipment used in the fabrication of semiconductor chips in the United States, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The company offers high energy, high current, and medium current implanters for various application requirements.

