Covestor Ltd Sells 89 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Covestor Ltd trimmed its stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 724 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 89 shares during the quarter. Covestor Ltd’s holdings in Tesla were worth $181,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Deuterium Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Tesla during the second quarter valued at about $1,314,000. Synergy Financial Group LTD lifted its holdings in Tesla by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Synergy Financial Group LTD now owns 6,432 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,684,000 after buying an additional 438 shares during the period. New Republic Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tesla in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $429,000. Oak Ridge Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Tesla by 4.6% during the third quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 32,230 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $8,065,000 after buying an additional 1,405 shares during the period. Finally, Kelman Lazarov Inc. lifted its stake in Tesla by 4.1% in the second quarter. Kelman Lazarov Inc. now owns 6,872 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,799,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 41.87% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $1,000,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 104,716 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,179,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 1,049 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.34, for a total transaction of $256,312.66. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 61,124 shares in the company, valued at $14,935,038.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $1,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 104,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,179,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,222 shares of company stock valued at $2,298,583 over the last 90 days. 25.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Guggenheim upped their price objective on shares of Tesla from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Daiwa Capital Markets cut Tesla from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $245.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Tesla from $295.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Tesla from $255.00 to $220.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on shares of Tesla in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. They set a “sell” rating and a $170.00 target price on the stock. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tesla has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $219.89.

NASDAQ TSLA traded down $2.78 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $194.63. 35,682,653 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 105,704,891. Tesla, Inc. has a 52 week low of $152.37 and a 52 week high of $299.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $619.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.80, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 2.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $217.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $232.33.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.03). Tesla had a return on equity of 16.62% and a net margin of 15.50%. The company had revenue of $25.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.07 earnings per share. Tesla’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

