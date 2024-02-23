Covestor Ltd Sells 1,959 Shares of MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG)

Covestor Ltd trimmed its holdings in shares of MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG – Free Report) by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,207 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,959 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd’s holdings in MGIC Investment were worth $187,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in MGIC Investment by 13.4% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 103,446 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,402,000 after buying an additional 12,256 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in MGIC Investment during the first quarter worth approximately $230,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its holdings in MGIC Investment by 42.1% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 25,204 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 7,472 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of MGIC Investment by 31.3% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 207,142 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,807,000 after buying an additional 49,361 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in shares of MGIC Investment by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 117,400 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,591,000 after buying an additional 9,454 shares during the period. 93.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get MGIC Investment alerts:

MGIC Investment Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of MTG traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $19.32. 283,107 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,833,149. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market cap of $5.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.24. MGIC Investment Co. has a 52-week low of $12.15 and a 52-week high of $20.26. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.08.

MGIC Investment Announces Dividend

MGIC Investment ( NYSE:MTG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The insurance provider reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $284.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $302.96 million. MGIC Investment had a return on equity of 14.82% and a net margin of 61.72%. On average, research analysts anticipate that MGIC Investment Co. will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.115 per share. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. MGIC Investment’s payout ratio is currently 18.47%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MTG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group started coverage on shares of MGIC Investment in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.50 price target for the company. Barclays started coverage on MGIC Investment in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on MGIC Investment from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Roth Mkm upped their price objective on shares of MGIC Investment from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MGIC Investment currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.50.

Get Our Latest Research Report on MTG

About MGIC Investment

(Free Report)

MGIC Investment Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance, other mortgage credit risk management solutions, and ancillary services to lenders and government sponsored entities in the United States, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, and Guam. The company offers primary mortgage insurance that provides mortgage default protection on individual loans, as well as covers unpaid loan principal, delinquent interest, and various expenses associated with the default and subsequent foreclosure.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MGIC Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MGIC Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.