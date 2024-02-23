Covestor Ltd Sells 1,169 Shares of Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT)

Covestor Ltd trimmed its position in Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT – Free Report) by 23.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,921 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,169 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd’s holdings in Avnet were worth $189,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in AVT. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of Avnet by 5.4% in the third quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 4,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in Avnet by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 8,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Avnet by 5.6% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 6,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in shares of Avnet by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 26,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,254,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Avnet by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 6,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after buying an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. 95.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Avnet alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Avnet from $48.00 to $42.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Avnet has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.50.

Avnet Trading Down 0.3 %

NASDAQ AVT traded down $0.13 on Friday, hitting $46.31. 92,848 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 616,813. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 2.34. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $47.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.24. Avnet, Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.64 and a 52-week high of $51.65.

Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $6.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.15 billion. Avnet had a net margin of 2.62% and a return on equity of 13.60%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.00 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Avnet, Inc. will post 5.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Avnet Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 5th. Avnet’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.13%.

Avnet Profile

(Free Report)

Avnet, Inc, distributes electronic component technology. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Components and Farnell. The Electronic Components segment markets, sells, and distributes semiconductors; interconnect, passive, and electromechanical components; and other integrated components from electronic component manufacturers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Avnet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avnet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.