Covestor Ltd Reduces Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Covestor Ltd cut its stake in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 13.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,675 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 550 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd’s holdings in Comcast were worth $163,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMCSA. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Comcast by 1.7% in the second quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC now owns 53,491 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $2,223,000 after buying an additional 909 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Comcast by 3.1% in the second quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 80,911 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $3,362,000 after purchasing an additional 2,447 shares during the period. Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Comcast in the second quarter valued at about $221,000. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Comcast by 4.3% in the second quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 81,556 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $3,389,000 after purchasing an additional 3,347 shares during the period. Finally, CIC Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Comcast by 42.8% in the third quarter. CIC Wealth LLC now owns 8,800 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $390,000 after purchasing an additional 2,638 shares during the period. 82.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Comcast Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CMCSA traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $42.16. The stock had a trading volume of 4,471,939 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,701,322. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.77. Comcast Co. has a 12-month low of $34.63 and a 12-month high of $47.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market cap of $167.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.02.

Comcast Increases Dividend

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The cable giant reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $31.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.41 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 12.66% and a return on equity of 19.75%. On average, equities analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 4.3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 3rd will be paid a $0.31 dividend. This is an increase from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 2nd. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.94%. Comcast’s payout ratio is presently 31.18%.

Insider Activity at Comcast

In related news, President Michael J. Cavanagh sold 114,749 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.10, for a total value of $5,289,928.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CMCSA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Scotiabank lowered shares of Comcast from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Comcast from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on shares of Comcast from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Comcast from $47.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Comcast presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.67.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

