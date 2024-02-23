Covestor Ltd Raises Position in StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX)

Covestor Ltd increased its stake in StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX – Free Report) by 29.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,975 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 446 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd’s holdings in StoneX Group were worth $191,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in StoneX Group by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $805,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in StoneX Group by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $803,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in StoneX Group by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 27,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,014,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in StoneX Group by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 5,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of StoneX Group by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 2,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.24% of the company’s stock.

StoneX Group Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SNEX traded up $0.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $67.44. The stock had a trading volume of 8,898 shares, compared to its average volume of 131,245. StoneX Group Inc. has a one year low of $49.62 and a one year high of $74.01. The company has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.40 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.99.

Insider Activity

StoneX Group Company Profile

In other news, Director Scott J. Branch sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.09, for a total value of $525,675.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 527,434 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,967,849.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, CEO Charles M. Lyon sold 15,552 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.11, for a total value of $1,012,590.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 61,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,007,976.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Scott J. Branch sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.09, for a total transaction of $525,675.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 527,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,967,849.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 49,105 shares of company stock worth $3,287,212. Corporate insiders own 16.24% of the company’s stock.

StoneX Group Inc operates as a global financial services network that connects companies, organizations, traders, and investors to market ecosystem worldwide. The company operates through Commercial, Institutional, Retail, and Global Payments segments. The Commercial segment provides risk management and hedging, exchange-traded and OTC products execution and clearing, voice brokerage, market intelligence, physical trading, and commodity financing and logistics services.

