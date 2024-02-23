Covestor Ltd Purchases 1,275 Shares of ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM)

Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM – Free Report) by 50.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,788 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,275 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd’s holdings in ABM Industries were worth $152,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ABM. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of ABM Industries during the first quarter worth approximately $284,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in ABM Industries by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 21,837 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,000,000 after acquiring an additional 473 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in ABM Industries by 53.8% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 35,527 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,636,000 after acquiring an additional 12,425 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in ABM Industries by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 193,026 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,887,000 after acquiring an additional 4,196 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in ABM Industries by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 60,453 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,860,000 after acquiring an additional 1,246 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.42% of the company’s stock.

Get ABM Industries alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial lifted their price target on ABM Industries from $43.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. StockNews.com lowered ABM Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.20.

Insider Activity at ABM Industries

In related news, EVP Andrea R. Newborn sold 9,766 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.30, for a total value of $471,697.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 42,722 shares in the company, valued at $2,063,472.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Andrea R. Newborn sold 9,766 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.30, for a total value of $471,697.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 42,722 shares in the company, valued at $2,063,472.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Rene Jacobsen sold 6,341 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.50, for a total value of $288,515.50. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 52,849 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,404,629.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 41,107 shares of company stock worth $2,010,213. Insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

ABM Industries Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:ABM traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $40.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 33,598 shares, compared to its average volume of 471,917. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.67 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $42.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.35. ABM Industries Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $37.61 and a fifty-two week high of $53.05.

ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 13th. The business services provider reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.09. ABM Industries had a return on equity of 12.92% and a net margin of 3.10%. The business had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.89 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that ABM Industries Incorporated will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current year.

ABM Industries Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 4th were paid a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 3rd. This is an increase from ABM Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. ABM Industries’s payout ratio is presently 23.75%.

ABM Industries Profile

(Free Report)

ABM Industries Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of integrated facility, infrastructure, and mobility solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through Business & Industry, Manufacturing & Distribution, Education, Aviation, and Technical Solutions segments.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ABM Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ABM Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.