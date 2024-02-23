Covestor Ltd Increases Stake in Xerox Holdings Co. (NYSE:XRX)

Covestor Ltd raised its stake in Xerox Holdings Co. (NYSE:XRX – Free Report) by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 10,019 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,002 shares during the quarter. Covestor Ltd’s holdings in Xerox were worth $157,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Xerox by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,540,136 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $239,318,000 after buying an additional 2,033,262 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Xerox by 81.3% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,889,370 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $28,378,000 after purchasing an additional 847,204 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Xerox by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,706,349 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $71,049,000 after buying an additional 607,148 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Xerox in the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,594,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Xerox by 382.3% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 656,024 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $10,103,000 after buying an additional 520,000 shares during the last quarter. 83.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on XRX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Xerox from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. StockNews.com downgraded Xerox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Shares of XRX stock traded down $0.12 on Friday, reaching $18.60. The stock had a trading volume of 328,242 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,000,329. The stock has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.23 and a beta of 1.59. Xerox Holdings Co. has a 1 year low of $12.06 and a 1 year high of $19.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.14. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.86.

Xerox (NYSE:XRX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The information technology services provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.09). Xerox had a return on equity of 9.41% and a net margin of 0.01%. The company had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.89 earnings per share. Xerox’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Xerox Holdings Co. will post 2.27 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.38%. Xerox’s dividend payout ratio is presently -500.00%.

Xerox Holdings Corporation, a workplace technology company, designs, develops, and sells document management systems and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, India, and internationally. It offers workplace solutions, including desktop monochrome, and color and multifunction printers; digital printing presses and light production devices, and solutions; and digital services that leverage workflow automation, personalization and communication software, content management solutions, and digitization services.

