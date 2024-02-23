Covestor Ltd Increases Holdings in Pactiv Evergreen Inc. (NASDAQ:PTVE)

Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Pactiv Evergreen Inc. (NASDAQ:PTVE – Free Report) by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,762 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,371 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd’s holdings in Pactiv Evergreen were worth $177,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PTVE. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Pactiv Evergreen during the third quarter valued at about $84,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Pactiv Evergreen during the second quarter valued at about $89,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in Pactiv Evergreen during the second quarter valued at about $494,000. Jade Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Pactiv Evergreen by 14.8% during the second quarter. Jade Capital Advisors LLC now owns 310,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,347,000 after acquiring an additional 40,000 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Pactiv Evergreen by 135.9% in the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 51,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,000 after purchasing an additional 29,822 shares during the last quarter. 22.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ PTVE traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $14.84. The stock had a trading volume of 44,491 shares, compared to its average volume of 483,474. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80. The firm has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.11 and a beta of 1.53. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $14.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.99. Pactiv Evergreen Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.85 and a 52-week high of $15.25.

PTVE has been the topic of several research reports. TheStreet raised Pactiv Evergreen from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Pactiv Evergreen in a research report on Friday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Pactiv Evergreen from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Bank of America upgraded Pactiv Evergreen from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Pactiv Evergreen from $11.00 to $12.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.69.

Pactiv Evergreen Inc manufactures and distributes fresh foodservice and food merchandising products, and fresh beverage cartons in North America. It operates through three segments: Foodservice, Food Merchandising, and Beverage Merchandising. The Foodservice segment offers food containers, hot and cold cups, lids, tableware, service ware, and other products.

