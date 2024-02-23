Covestor Ltd Has $188,000 Stock Holdings in Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO)

Covestor Ltd lessened its holdings in Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO – Free Report) by 13.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,343 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,004 shares during the quarter. Covestor Ltd’s holdings in Patterson Companies were worth $188,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PDCO. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Patterson Companies in the first quarter worth $266,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Patterson Companies by 89.9% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after acquiring an additional 2,966 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Patterson Companies by 40.4% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 102,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,310,000 after acquiring an additional 29,446 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in Patterson Companies by 10.7% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 31,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,029,000 after acquiring an additional 3,084 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in Patterson Companies by 12.0% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 52,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,763,000 after acquiring an additional 5,655 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Patterson Companies alerts:

Patterson Companies Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ PDCO traded up $0.56 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $28.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 148,016 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,291,735. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.56. The stock has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.09. Patterson Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.00 and a 12 month high of $34.53. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.89.

Patterson Companies Dividend Announcement

Patterson Companies ( NASDAQ:PDCO Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.09). Patterson Companies had a return on equity of 20.91% and a net margin of 3.05%. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.63 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Patterson Companies, Inc. will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 19th were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 18th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.60%. Patterson Companies’s payout ratio is 50.49%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Patterson Companies

In other Patterson Companies news, CEO Donald Zurbay sold 1,868 shares of Patterson Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.58, for a total transaction of $49,651.44. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 141,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,772,313.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Patterson Companies news, CFO Kevin Michael Barry sold 1,627 shares of Patterson Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.36, for a total transaction of $41,260.72. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $585,892.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Donald Zurbay sold 1,868 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.58, for a total value of $49,651.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 141,923 shares in the company, valued at $3,772,313.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on PDCO shares. StockNews.com cut Patterson Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Patterson Companies from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Patterson Companies from $39.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Patterson Companies from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Patterson Companies in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Patterson Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.00.

Read Our Latest Analysis on PDCO

Patterson Companies Profile

(Free Report)

Patterson Companies, Inc engages in the distribution of dental and animal health products in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Dental, Animal Health, and Corporate segments. The Dental segment offers consumable products, including infection control, restorative materials, and instruments; basic and advanced technology and dental equipment; practice optimization solutions, such as practice management software, e-commerce, revenue cycle management, patient engagement solutions, and clinical and patient education systems.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PDCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Patterson Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Patterson Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.