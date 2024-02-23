Covestor Ltd Has $188,000 Position in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT)

Covestor Ltd grew its stake in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Free Report) by 43.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,990 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 598 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd’s holdings in Camden Property Trust were worth $188,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in Camden Property Trust by 57.0% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 259 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Camden Property Trust by 135.2% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 334 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the period. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Camden Property Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Camden Property Trust by 175.5% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 449 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in Camden Property Trust by 100.5% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 445 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the period. 95.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CPT stock traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $94.89. 136,320 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,142,162. The company has a quick ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a market cap of $10.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.61, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $97.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $96.88. Camden Property Trust has a 52 week low of $82.81 and a 52 week high of $117.89.

Camden Property Trust ( NYSE:CPT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $387.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $387.33 million. Camden Property Trust had a net margin of 26.15% and a return on equity of 8.07%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.74 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Camden Property Trust will post 6.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be issued a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.34%. This is an increase from Camden Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. Camden Property Trust’s payout ratio is currently 108.11%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Camden Property Trust from $111.50 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 17th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Camden Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $127.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Bank of America lowered shares of Camden Property Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $101.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $103.00 price objective on shares of Camden Property Trust in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Camden Property Trust from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $104.18.

In other Camden Property Trust news, EVP William W. Sengelmann sold 6,493 shares of Camden Property Trust stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.21, for a total transaction of $637,677.53. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 75,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,373,803.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP William W. Sengelmann sold 6,493 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.21, for a total value of $637,677.53. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 75,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,373,803.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Alexander J. Jessett sold 9,803 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.21, for a total transaction of $962,752.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 114,893 shares in the company, valued at $11,283,641.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 55,957 shares of company stock valued at $5,495,920 in the last three months. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 500 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns and operates 172 properties containing 58,634 apartment homes across the United States.

