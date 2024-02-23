Covestor Ltd Has $186,000 Holdings in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

Covestor Ltd raised its stake in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Free Report) by 25.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,517 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 506 shares during the quarter. Covestor Ltd’s holdings in PulteGroup were worth $186,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in PulteGroup in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. West Tower Group LLC bought a new position in PulteGroup in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC bought a new position in shares of PulteGroup during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 90.9% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 441 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Finally, Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of PulteGroup during the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. 89.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on PHM shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of PulteGroup in a report on Monday, November 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $107.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of PulteGroup from $91.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of PulteGroup from $80.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. UBS Group cut shares of PulteGroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $93.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of PulteGroup in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $102.31.

PulteGroup Price Performance

PulteGroup stock traded up $1.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $105.97. The company had a trading volume of 274,024 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,794,989. PulteGroup, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $52.24 and a fifty-two week high of $110.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a market cap of $22.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.56. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $103.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $88.65.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The construction company reported $3.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.21 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $4.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.47 billion. PulteGroup had a net margin of 16.20% and a return on equity of 25.97%. PulteGroup’s revenue was down 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.63 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 11.77 earnings per share for the current year.

PulteGroup Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.81%.

PulteGroup declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, January 30th that permits the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the construction company to buy up to 6.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Transactions at PulteGroup

In related news, VP Brien P. O’meara sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.09, for a total value of $206,180.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 15,389 shares in the company, valued at $1,586,452.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.83% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About PulteGroup

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods, and American West brand names.

